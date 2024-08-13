The Russians captured in Kursk region told us about their low opinion of the military skills of Kadyrov's forces.

According to Censor.NET, they say that the fighters of the Russian "Akhmat" unit are not particularly well trained.

"Akhmat is just dust in the eyes and tick-tockers," said one of the prisoners.

