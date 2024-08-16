ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10324 visitors online
News War
3 969 3

Explosions occur in Dnipro and Pavlohrad

вибух

Explosions were heard during an air raid alert in Dnipro.

This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET reports.

Explosions were also reported in Pavlohrad.

The Air Force warned of a missile threat to Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Read more: Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Sumy

Author: 

explosion (1499) Dnipro (596) Pavlohrad (43)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 