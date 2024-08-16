Explosions occur in Dnipro and Pavlohrad
Explosions were heard during an air raid alert in Dnipro.
This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET reports.
Explosions were also reported in Pavlohrad.
The Air Force warned of a missile threat to Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password