Explosions occur in Dnipro and Pavlohrad

Explosions were heard during an air raid alert in Dnipro.

This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET reports.

Explosions were also reported in Pavlohrad.

The Air Force warned of a missile threat to Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

