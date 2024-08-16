ENG
Russians hit house in Kherson - injuring two people

Російські загарбники обстріляли Херсон

The Russian army hit a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, wounding a man and a woman.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MMA.

"The Russian army attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. They hit a house with people in it. A 57-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion," Mrochko wrote.

The RMA added that the victims were hospitalized to provide the necessary medical care.

shoot out (12960) Kherson (1116) Roman Mrochko (13)
