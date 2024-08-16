Russians attack medical workers in Stanislav and rescuers in Antonivka. PHOTOS (updated)

In Kherson region, Russians continue to attack medics and rescuers.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in Stanislav, the enemy hit an ambulance with a drone near the ambulance, which damaged the car's glass. Fortunately, the driver was not injured.



While extinguishing a fire in Antonivka, the occupiers attacked rescuers. The fire truck was damaged, but the firefighters were not injured.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the rescuers came under repeated enemy fire.

"This afternoon, Kherson rescuers received a report of a fire in an educational institution in the suburbs. Arriving at the scene, the rescuers began to extinguish the fire. After a while, the occupants fired again at the firefighters. Fortunately, the personnel were not injured, but the fire truck was damaged," the statement said.







As a reminder, in the morning, the occupation forces opened fire on Tomina Balka.