Air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic threat (updated)
On the evening of August 16, air raid alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Attention! Threat of ballistic weapons use from the northeast!" the statement reads.
Twenty-seven minutes later, the all clear signal was given in Kyiv and the region.
As of 7:49 p.m., the all clear signal was given in the rest of the regions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password