Air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic threat (updated)

On the evening of August 16, air raid alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Attention! Threat of ballistic weapons use from the northeast!" the statement reads.

Twenty-seven minutes later, the all clear signal was given in Kyiv and the region.

As of 7:49 p.m., the all clear signal was given in the rest of the regions.