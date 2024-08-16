Syrskyi and General Brown discussed most critical needs of Defense Forces in terms of weapons

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown discussed the operational and strategic situation and the most critical needs of the Defense Forces in weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, Syrskyi reported this on Facebook.

"I had a phone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown. During the conversation, I informed my American colleague about changes in the operational and strategic situation and discussed the current and most critical needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in weapons and military equipment," the Commander-in-Chief wrote.

According to Syrskyi, one of the topics of the conversation was the assistance provided by the U.S. military and political leadership in comprehensively strengthening the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Commander-in-Chief also thanked General Brown for his continued support of Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor.