Lubinets appealed to the UN and the ICRC after the video with the severed head of a Ukrainian soldier

A video showing the severed head of an allegedly Ukrainian soldier was posted online, and the Ukrainian ombudsman appealed to the ICRC and the UN.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"I appealed to the UN and the ICRC regarding another act of violation of international humanitarian law by the Russian side.



I also note that the enemy uses such videos to intimidate and demoralise Ukrainians. However, this only reaffirms our commitment to bring everyone who commits such inhuman atrocities to justice!" - the statement reads.

The day before, it was reported that the Russian military and war criminals recorded a video with the severed head of a Ukrainian soldier at the Kolotylivka checkpoint in the Belgorod region of Russia.