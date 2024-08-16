Ruscists behead Ukrainian soldier in Belgorod region - DeepState

The Russian military and war criminals recorded a video with the severed head of a Ukrainian soldier at the Kolotilovka checkpoint in the Belgorod region of Russia.

This is reported by the Ukrainian analytical project DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

"F***ers from the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of Muscovy beheaded a Ukrainian soldier

In one of the videos, the so-called Russian marines flaunt the severed head of a Ukrainian soldier. The crime scene is the Kolotilovka checkpoint. Around August 12, there was an unsuccessful attempt by the Defense Forces to break through the enemy.

Read more: Captured Russian about crimes committed by his group during battle for Avdiivka: "We raped three boys, five girls, six women. And we lined them up against wall". VIDEO

Given that the 155th Brigade of the Marine Corps has already renewed its composition at least twice due to record losses, crimes are committed by ordinary Ivans who were civilians yesterday and are now mobilized.

The prisoners, including future ones, from the 155th Brigade will have a very difficult and slow fate. The rest of the units may surrender as before," DeepState said.

The Office of the Prosecutor General told Ukrainska Pravda that they were checking this information.

See more: Russian criminals who are shelling Kharkiv and Sumy regions with "Iskanders" have been identified - DIU. PHOTO

At the same time, the UP has audio intercepts from sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine involved in the operation near Kolotilovka. The audio intercepts show that a Russian soldier was ordered to behead four dead Ukrainian soldiers.