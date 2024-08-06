Captured Russian about crimes committed by his group during battle for Avdiivka: "We raped three boys, five girls, six women. And we lined them up against wall". VIDEO

A captured occupier confessed to crimes committed against civilians by his assault group during the battle for Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, a video with the occupier's confession was published on social media.

"Rustam Sagitovich Gareev, a native of Ulyanovsk, was captured near Ocheretyne. He describes in horrifying detail the mass rapes of women and minor children who were hiding in basements on the outskirts of Avdiivka. He claims that they were raped and shot on the orders of a commander with the call sign "Omsk," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Fire near village of Biiuk-Onlar in occupied Crimea: "Airfield is hit! It’s so loud! It’s scary!". VIDEO