Russian criminals who are shelling Kharkiv and Sumy regions with "Iskanders" have been identified - DIU. PHOTO

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine identified 30 people involved in Iskander missile attacks on Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press center of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

This refers to the use of Iskander tactical systems by Russia, which strike with ballistic and cruise missiles with a range of more than 500 km.

The permanent location of the war criminals of the 112th Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces is the city of Shuya, Ivanovo region.

The brigade consists of one missile and technical division and three missile divisions, which include 9 batteries with 12 Iskander launchers.

As a reminder, on the morning of 24 July, the occupiers fired two missiles at Kharkiv, one of them was an Iskander.

intelligence (987) war crimes (804) Defense Intelligence (283)
