Enemy occupied Mykolaivka, Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops advance near three settlements in the Donetsk region

According to Censor.NET, DeepState analysts wrote about this.

"The enemy occupied Mykolaivka and advanced near Vodiane, Novozhelane and Zhelane, and was driven back near Otruba," the statement said.

Read more on Censor.NET: Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions remain the hottest. A total of 72 combat engagements on the frontline as of now, - General Staff