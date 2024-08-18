ENG
News War
Enemy occupied Mykolaivka, Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

донеччина

Russian troops advance near three settlements in the Donetsk region

According to Censor.NET, DeepState analysts wrote about this.

Карта

"The enemy occupied Mykolaivka and advanced near Vodiane, Novozhelane and Zhelane, and was driven back near Otruba," the statement said.

