Enemy occupied Mykolaivka, Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops advance near three settlements in the Donetsk region
According to Censor.NET, DeepState analysts wrote about this.
"The enemy occupied Mykolaivka and advanced near Vodiane, Novozhelane and Zhelane, and was driven back near Otruba," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password