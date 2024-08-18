In morning, the enemy hit Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, woman was killed
On the morning of August 18, the Russian military shelled Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, with artillery.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin.
The Russians targeted a private house.
"A woman born in 1941 died, a 56-year-old woman was injured. 3 houses were damaged," Filashkin said.
