ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4739 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
663 0

In morning, the enemy hit Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, woman was killed

Мирноград

On the morning of August 18, the Russian military shelled Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, with artillery.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin.

The Russians targeted a private house.

"A woman born in 1941 died, a 56-year-old woman was injured. 3 houses were damaged," Filashkin said.

See more: Enemy occupied Mykolaivka, Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

shoot out (12960) Donetska region (3595) Myrnohrad (30)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 