French actor Alain Delon has died: "If I were 50 years younger, I would have joined Ukrainian army"

Alain Delon, a prominent actor of French and world cinema, has died in France at the age of 88. From the first day of the full-scale war, he spoke out in support of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

In 2019, Delon won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for his contribution to cinema.

In the same year, he suffered a stroke. The actor also fought cancer.

Details of Alain Delon's death

According to media reports, the actor died at his home in France.

It has not yet been announced when the funeral will take place or what Delon died of. However, a statement from his children said that the actor died "peacefully". Alain's family is now asking for respect and privacy.

What is Alain Delon remembered for?

He served in the navy during the first Indochina War and retired in 1956 to become an actor.

His first film was "When a Woman Gets Involved". Then he started getting leading roles, and his career developed rapidly.

He became truly famous for playing the lead role in the psychological thriller "In the Bright Sun", the first film adaptation of the bestselling book "The Talented Mr Ripley!"

In the 1990s, his creative activity began to decline and in 1997 he announced the end of his acting career.

He played in the films "Christina", "Monsieur Klein", "Leopard", "Swimming Pool", "Samurai", "Asterix at the Olympic Games", etc.

Support for Ukraine

In April 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Alain Delon the Order of Merit for Ukraine.

The actor took part in an interview with President Zelensky in 2022 and expressed his admiration for him.

At the end of the conversation, Alain Delon confessed: "If I were 50 years younger, I would join the Ukrainian army," expressing his admiration for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the entire nation.

Delon also read an excerpt from "The Testament" by Taras Shevchenko during a television programme.

