ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8305 visitors online
News
12 171 8

Satellite image of fire of diesel fuel tanks on territory of "Kavkaz" plant

Пожежа на комбінаті Кавказ

Footage taken by Planet Labs confirms that diesel tanks are on fire on the territory of Rosrezerv's Kavkaz plant near the town of Proletarsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Radio Liberty.

Цензор.НЕТ Зображення

A serious fire broke out after Ukrainian Defence Forces drones struck an enemy Rosrezerv oil depot in Rostov Region. It was captured on satellite imagery.

As a reminder, the drones attacked the facility on the night of Sunday, 18 August. Russian sources said that the second UAV exploded on the territory of the fuel storage facility when firefighters were extinguishing the consequences of the first drone's hit.

Read more: NASA satellites detect fire at Russian "Savasleyka" airbase. PHOTO

Author: 

fire (674) Russia (11653)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 