Satellite image of fire of diesel fuel tanks on territory of "Kavkaz" plant
Footage taken by Planet Labs confirms that diesel tanks are on fire on the territory of Rosrezerv's Kavkaz plant near the town of Proletarsk.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Radio Liberty.
A serious fire broke out after Ukrainian Defence Forces drones struck an enemy Rosrezerv oil depot in Rostov Region. It was captured on satellite imagery.
As a reminder, the drones attacked the facility on the night of Sunday, 18 August. Russian sources said that the second UAV exploded on the territory of the fuel storage facility when firefighters were extinguishing the consequences of the first drone's hit.
