Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 600,470 (+1120 per day), 8,513 tanks, 17,104 artillery systems, and 16,495 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 600,470 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 19.08.24 are estimated at:

personnel ‒ about 600470 (+1120) people,

tanks ‒ 8513 (+5) units,

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 16495 (+15) units,

artillery systems – 17104 (+48) units,

MLRS – 1165 (+4) units,

air defence systems ‒ 925 (+2) units,

aircraft – 367 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 13809 (+57),

cruise missiles ‒ 2437 (+5),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 23047 (+55) units,

special equipment ‒ 2863 (+17)

