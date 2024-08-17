Soldiers of 47th SMB destroy occupiers and save their comrades under fire. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying the occupiers and saving their comrades under Russian fire.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel.

"You won't see this in any of the action films! The video shows a brilliantly planned evacuation of the fighters and the destruction of the enemy. The occupiers came almost close. After the artillery had worked in perfect harmony, the crew of the Bradley APC mowed down the enemy and saved the lives of the soldiers. We are grateful to the aerial reconnaissance team "God's Work" for the video," the soldiers of the 47th Brigade said.

