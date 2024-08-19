"Askania-Nova" reserve in Kherson region no longer exists, it was destroyed by occupants - Prokudin

Russian invaders looted the "Askania-Nova" reserve, which is located in the occupied Kherson region.

This was stated by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"It's true, they are destroying it. The last I heard, they were taking animals to Crimea and Russia. So we can say that the reserve no longer exists. They have robbed it completely," he said.

He also noted that the residents of Kherson region will feel the consequences of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station explosion for a long time.

"Reserves were flooded, we lost a lot of things, we will feel this for a long time. But life and nature continue to evolve, and we'll see what happens next. The opinions of scientists and environmentalists are divided. Some say that there is no need to rebuild the Kakhovka HPP, while all economically savvy people say that it is necessary, because the region will not survive," said Prokudin.

