Enemy replenished combat troops near Lyptsi, occupants regrouped assault groups in Vovchansk - "Kharkiv" OTG

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 4 military clashes in the area of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OTG "Kharkiv".

In the vicinity of Hlyboke, the enemy is replacing personnel at combat positions and conducting evacuation activities.

In the area of Lyptsi, the enemy replenished combat troops. He also carried out logistical support measures. Cases of non-compliance with orders by enemy personnel continue.

Near Starytsia, sporadic movements of enemy personnel were observed for the purpose of internal rotation in combat positions.

In Vovchansk, the occupants regrouped assault groups, replenishing ammunition and medical supplies. The enemy shelled the central part of the city with a heavy TOS-1A flamethrower system.

Hostilities and losses of the enemy

Three combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy also carried out 1 air strike using 2 KABs and 1 missile strike. In addition, the occupiers launched 57 kamikaze attacks and fired 449 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces are responding adequately to the attacks and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

The enemy's losses (irreversible and sanitary) over the past day amounted to 120 people.

In addition, the enemy lost 86 pieces of weapons and military equipment in our sector, including destroyed and damaged:

1 air defence system;

7 artillery systems;

7 vehicles;

8 units of special equipment;

63 UAVs.

