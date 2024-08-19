Occupants attack Kozacha Lopan at night, shell 5 settlements in Kharkiv region overnight. PHOTO

Russian occupants do not stop shelling settlements in the Kharkiv region. At night, the occupiers attacked Kozacha Lopan of the Dergachiv community, damaging houses. There were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

On the morning of 18 August, as a result of hostile shelling, coniferous litter burned over an area of more than 9 hectares near the village of Novoplatonivka. In the village of Kivsharivka, three five-storey residential buildings, premises and equipment of a landscaping company were damaged.

Kupyansk came under hostile fire in the morning. A 52-year-old woman sustained an explosive wound. An outbuilding was on fire after the town was shelled again.

In the villages of Sobolivka and Vilne, grass was burning as a result of shelling.

Late in the evening, the enemy struck again at Kupyansk, burning houses and outbuildings.

