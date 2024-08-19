Residents of Pokrovsk have maximum of two weeks to evacuate. Russian army is approaching city, - CMA

The Russian army is advancing towards Pokrovsk, and given its pace, the local population has only a week or two to evacuate. This week, the forced evacuation of children may be introduced.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhiy Dobriak, head of the Pokrovsk city military administration, on Radio Liberty (Svoboda Ranok project).

"We had 13,700 children before the full-scale war. Now there are still 4,788 children in the community, that is, a third of them remain... I think we will reach the point this week that we will also have a forced removal of children," Dobriak said.

According to him, about 60 per cent of residents are leaving Pokrovsk on their own, using their own transport:

"Yesterday, 490 people left. Only 135 of them left by train. The rest left by their own transport, with their belongings, with a trailer. We can easily take out at least 1,000 people. We have the resources to do so. As long as they leave," the head of the CMA added.

Read more: Enemy is rapidly approaching outskirts of Pokrovsk. Evacuation of population continues - MMA

The local authorities are urging people to leave while it is still possible to do so in a safe manner. Currently, all services and facilities are open in Pokrovsk. However, the head of the CMA predicts that they will have to stop working soon.

"Today, everything is still working in Pokrovsk, all services are fully operational. That is, water, electricity, gas, and public transport are running. There are also shops, markets, banks, courts, the State Migration Service, and the ASC. So far, everything is working. But we understand that it will slowly come to a halt over the next week," said Dobriak.