Russia’s "peace proposals" have not been cancelled. But negotiations are inappropriate now, - Putin’s aide Ushakov

The Kremlin has said that Moscow's peace proposals for Ukraine have not been cancelled, but negotiations would be "inappropriate" at this stage.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov said this.

"At this stage, taking into account this adventure (the Ukrainian Armed Forces‘ operation in the Kursk region - Ed.), we will not talk,’ he said.

When asked whether the Russian side's proposals had been cancelled, Ushakov replied: "No, they have not been cancelled, but at the moment, of course, it would be inappropriate to enter into any negotiation process."

To recap, in June 2024, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian military should allegedly withdraw from the temporarily occupied territories within the administrative borders for "peace talks" with Russia. Then Russia would "immediately cease fire".

