The Russian Foreign Ministry has responded to an article by the Washington Post that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region allegedly disrupted secret talks between the countries to stop strikes on energy facilities.

This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Censor.NET reports.

Zakharova said that no direct or indirect negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on the security of civilian critical infrastructure facilities were allegedly "not conducted and are not conducted".

"No one disrupted anything because there was nothing to disrupt. No direct or indirect talks between Russia and the Kyiv regime on the security of civilian critical infrastructure have been held and are not being held," the media quoted a statement by a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, The Washington Post published an article stating that in August, Ukraine and Russia planned to send their delegations to Doha to negotiate an agreement that would end the attacks on energy and energy infrastructure on both sides. However, the upcoming talks were allegedly disrupted by Ukraine's unexpected invasion of Russia's Kursk region.

