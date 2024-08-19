Russia blocks Signal messenger to limit communication opportunities for its citizens, - British intelligence

Russian authorities continue to try to limit communication opportunities for citizens by blocking the use of messengers.

As Censor.NET informs, this is noted by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain in X with reference to intelligence data.

As noted in the report, on August 9, Russian media reported that Roskomnadzor had blocked the use of the encrypted Signal messenger in the country. The official justification is that this is done to "prevent the use of the messenger for extremist or terrorist purposes."

"Some commentators have suggested that the ban is aimed at preventing the spread of information about Ukraine's invasion of the Kursk region, but this is extremely unlikely," the report said.

Signal is used by many independent Russian journalists and opposition activists to circumvent the Russian government's comprehensive electronic monitoring system, most notably the FSB's System for Operative Investigative Activities (SORM).

According to British intelligence, in this context, the Signal restriction is likely aimed at expanding the ability of the Russian authorities to monitor and restrict the communications of private citizens hostile to the regime.

"This comes at a time when the Russian government is banning independent media organizations and blocking YouTube and the messaging service WhatsApp. The measures are aimed at strengthening state control over access to the media and information in Russia," the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.