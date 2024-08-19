Another replenishment of exchange fund in Kursk region: Zelenskyy listens to Syrskyi’s report

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"First of all, the frontline situation and our control measures. Heavy fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector and the defence of Toretsk. I am grateful for every result in the destruction of the occupier. We are working to provide weapons and the necessary strong decisions to our partners for our actions at the front," he said in a statement.

Syrskyi reported on new details of the operation in the Kursk region.

"We are achieving our goals. This morning we have another replenishment of the exchange fund for our country. We also discussed some aspects of our missile programme with the Commander-in-Chief. I am grateful to everyone who works for Ukraine in this area - in the development and production of missiles," Zelenskyy concluded.

