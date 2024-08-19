Ukrainian Armed Forces take control of three settlements in Kursk region - DeepState
Ukrainian troops have taken control of Opanasivka, Snahost and Otruba in Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.
"The defence forces liberated Opanasivka, Snahost, Otruba and advanced in Olhivka," the report says.
Instead, the enemy advanced in the Donetsk region, near Pishchane, Skuchne, Mykolaivka, Zaliznianske, Novozhelanne, Nelipivka and New York.
