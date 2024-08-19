Report from Sudzha: Russian Armed Forces strongholds, FSS, Interior Ministry buildings, military commissariat are destroyed. VIDEO

A report from Ukraine-controlled Sudzha and exclusive footage from the captured buildings. In particular, the Russian platoon stronghold of the 488th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Oleshnya was destroyed, which was stormed by Ukrainian soldiers who broke through the Russian defences on the border in their direction in the Kursk region and threw grenades and thermobars, destroying the garrison.

According to Censor.NET, it was a whole underground town, a high-quality defensive structure.

The central square of Sudzha is empty, there are no locals with Russian flags protesting against the liberating Ukrainian army. The video posted on the Butusov Plus channel shows how different this picture is from the footage of Ukrainians in the occupied cities taking to the streets en masse to demonstrate their attitude to the Russian occupiers, even in the face of armoured vehicles.

