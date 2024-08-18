During the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region, hundreds of Russian soldiers were captured. Many of them were conscripts. Putin promised not to throw them against experienced Ukrainian troops, but in the first days of the Kursk operation, they became a human shield on the border, with Kadyrov's detachments behind them.

According to Censor.NET, the 488th Motorised Rifle Regiment, 17th Battalion was one of those who were defeated in a matter of hours during the Ukrainian offensive. Denys Hlushko, a 24-year-old conscript whose first combat experience was in the Kursk region, was also captured.

See below for the details of the interview in Yurii Butusov's exclusive conversation with a Russian prisoner from the Chelyabinsk region.

