Paratroopers capture newest Russian tank T-90M "Proryv" in Kursk region. VIDEO

The newest Russian tank, the T-90M Proryv, before it had time to fight, became a trophy of the Galician paratroopers during a raid in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the Russians, in a panic, left the combat vehicle without a fight, having previously brought it to a technical malfunction. This was stated in a telegram on the official channel of the 80th separate airborne assault Galician brigade.

"The paratroopers of the 80th Brigade quickly assessed and mastered the 'analogue' equipment, repaired it, started it up, and now the war machine will destroy its creators on the side of Ukraine," the post added.

Look at this: Ukrainian troops capture three more Kadyrovites in Kursk region. VIDEO

