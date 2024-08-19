ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9412 visitors online
News War
3 300 30

Heavy fighting in Pokrovsk sector. Everything necessary is being done to protect Toretsk - Syrskyi

сирський

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has reported heavy fighting in the Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk region.

He announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Heavy fighting continues in the Pokrovsk direction. The defence forces are also doing everything necessary to protect Toretsk.

We are achieving new results in the Kursk region, we have replenished the exchange fund," the chief said.

Read more: Another replenishment of exchange fund in Kursk region: Zelenskyy listens to Syrskyi’s report

Author: 

Donetska region (3598) Syrskyi Oleksandr (392)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 