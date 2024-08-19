Heavy fighting in Pokrovsk sector. Everything necessary is being done to protect Toretsk - Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has reported heavy fighting in the Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk region.

He announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Heavy fighting continues in the Pokrovsk direction. The defence forces are also doing everything necessary to protect Toretsk.

We are achieving new results in the Kursk region, we have replenished the exchange fund," the chief said.

