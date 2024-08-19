Italy extradites Russian who organised car theft scheme to Ukraine

Italy has extradited to Ukraine a Russian citizen suspected of mass car theft.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the National Police, Chief of the Criminal Police Andrii Nebytov, Censor.NET reports.

"A Russian citizen, the organiser of a criminal scheme to return stolen cars to their owners for money, decided to hide from the law in Italy.

In August 2022, the police stopped the activities of two groups of car thieves, and 53 searches were conducted in nine regions. Nine episodes of car theft were documented. Six active participants were detained, and three others, including the organiser, were put on the international wanted list. It turned out that the 47-year-old leader had been involved in car theft since high school, and on social media he held masterclasses on opening locks and "covering up" traces, as well as administered a telegram channel where owners were offered to buy back their stolen cars for money," the statement said.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the competent Italian authorities have decided to extradite the Russian citizen.

"We would like to express special gratitude to our partners - the Italian and Polish police - who helped in the detention and extradition of the suspect," said Nebytov.

"Previously convicted in Russia, the suspect had been stealing cars since he was 15 years old and was familiar with special devices for opening and activating the engine. On his Telegram channel, he sold special equipment for car hacking, and on social media he held masterclasses on criminal craft, including conspiracy measures.

A custody with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 15 million 140 thousand has been imposed on him," the Prosecutor General's Office added.