Italy, Germany, Poland and France agree to jointly develop new long-range missiles

Four European Union countries - France, Germany, Italy and Poland - have agreed to jointly develop new long-range cruise missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

Four European Union countries have initiated the development of land-based cruise missiles with a range of more than 500 kilometers. According to them, this will help fill the gap in European arsenals that was discovered during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The defense ministers of these countries signed a protocol of intent on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

