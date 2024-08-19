Occupiers attacked Kherson: Woman injured
Russian troops attacked Kherson. A woman who was in a shop was injured.
This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.
A 36-year-old woman was injured as a result of the Russian strike. Around 11:40 a.m. she was in a shop and came under enemy fire.
"The Kherson woman sustained light injuries: contusion and blast trauma. She received medical assistance and was discharged for outpatient treatment," the RMA added.
