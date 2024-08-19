Russia faces crisis on "Ukrainian direction" - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has recognised the crisis in the war against Ukraine.

He said this during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Censor.NET reports citing Azertag.

"It is clear and well known that Russia is also facing crises, in particular, and first of all, of course, on the Ukrainian direction," he said.

The dictator went on to comment on the situation in the South Caucasus.

"Russia's historical involvement in the situation in the South Caucasus, and over the past few years, dictates that we must participate in these events. Of course, to the extent required by the parties," Putin added.