The occupiers from the neo-Nazi group Sabotage Assault Reconnaissance Group (SARG) "Rusich" called for the transfer of a captured Ukrainian for "ritual sacrifice."

According to Censor.NET, they published the call on the Telegram channel.

"We are asking the allied units to provide us with one captured Ukrainian (preferably not a Slav, but a smoked, Crimean Tatar or something similar) for a ritual sacrifice to the Slavic Gods on the holiday of the autumnal equinox to encourage and strengthen the spirit of the new personnel of the unit," the message says.

It should be noted that the Rusych SARG previously supported the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war. A video was also posted online showing a head being cut off by ruscists from the SARG.

The founder of the Rusych SARG is neo-Nazi Alexei Milchakov. The group took part in the war against Ukraine from June 2014 to July 2015 on the side of the so-called LDNR. After Russia's full-scale invasion, they took part in the war as part of the Russian Armed Forces.

