Moscow will respond if Poland tries to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia will respond if Poland tries to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine.

This was stated by Oleg Tyapkin, Director of the Third European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

"If the official Warsaw succumbs to an adventurous impulse and dares to attempt to intercept long-range weapons... the response will be adequate and quite specific," he said.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Warsaw is considering Kyiv's proposal to shoot down Russian missiles heading for Polish territory while they are still in Ukrainian airspace.

