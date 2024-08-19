Border guards shoot down several enemy UAVs in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO
Over the past week, border guards of the "Khartia" brigade shot down several enemy aircraft-type UAVs in the Vovchansk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the destroyed occupiers' drones include aircraft-type reconnaissance UAVs and an E95M target drone.
