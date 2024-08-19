Ruscists fired from tank at Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region: Two civilians wounded

Russian troops launched tank attacks on Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region, injuring a man and a woman.

This was stated by the head of the Derhachiv CMA Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian occupants are shelling Kozacha Lopan from a tank. There is information about a wounded local resident. The information is being clarified," he said.

Later he said that two civilians - a 50-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man - were wounded as a result of tank strikes on Kozacha Lopan.

"Their condition is assessed as moderate, doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance. Over the past three hours, an enemy tank has struck the village at least 10 times, damaging private houses and energy infrastructure. Fires broke out at the site of the hits, and State Emergency Service units are working to localise them," Zadorenko added.