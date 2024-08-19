Russians attack Sumy region’s border with FPV drones: two wounded

On 19 August, Russian troops attacked the border of the Sumy region with FPV drones. Two men were injured.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"According to the investigation, on 19 August 2024, at about 12:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked the civilian infrastructure of Seredina-Buda, Shostka district, according to preliminary data, with FPV drones," the statement said.

As noted, two civilian men, aged 44 and 47, were injured in the attack.

