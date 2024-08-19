Alexander Beliaev, a 22-year-old signalman from Domodedovo, Moscow region, Russia, is another "conscript" who was captured in Kursk region. He doesn't know what day it is, but he says he feels good in captivity, is in quite decent conditions, and is provided with the most basic necessities. He dreamed of going to Korea, but Putin betrayed him and sent him to the "meat grinder" in Ukraine along with other young men. He talks about hiding for four days without water and food. They were forced to drink dew, urine, and swamp water.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian told the Butusov Plus channel about how he got to the war, how he fought and was captured.

