Ukrainian troops repel 24 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction, five combat engagements are ongoing - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00, 78 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The situation in the north

Air strikes from the Russian airspace are affecting the border areas of the Sumy region. The areas of Khotyn and Obukhivka were hit by the bombing today. In addition, the Russians launched an air strike with NARs on Porozk.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region came under enemy aircraft bombardment. In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers launched four unsuccessful attacks near Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

Eight firefights took place in the Kupiansk direction. The enemy was advancing towards Torske, Hlushkivka, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka and Kruhliakivka. Currently, half of the attacks are ongoing. The occupiers also launched two attacks with KABs near Kupiansk-Vuzlove.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army stormed the positions of our defenders nine times. The enemy was most active from the direction of Ploschanka

Six firefights took place in the Siversk direction over the day. The enemy was advancing near Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, and Ivano-Dariivka. Three more battles are currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made two attacks near Ivanivske and Andriivka. Fighting continues near the latter.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers increased the number of attacks to nine - they attacked near New York, Toretsk, Zalizne, and Nelipivka. Seven battles were completed, two more are ongoing. In addition, the invaders carried out six air strikes, dropping nine KABs, on Shcherbynivka, Nelipivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russians attacked in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novohrodivka, Zelene Pole, Kalynove, Mykolaivka, Ptyche, Mykhailivka, Kamyshivka and Myroliubivka. The defence forces are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 24 attacks, five engagements are ongoing. The enemy's losses in this area are being clarified. The enemy also launched three air strikes with unguided aerial missiles on Oleksandropil.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked five times near Nevelske and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy used aviation to attack - three times with NARs near Makarivka. In addition, he conducted three assault operations - trying to advance from the direction of Volodymyrivka and Solodke, and also attacked in the area of Vodiane.

Hostilities in the south

In the Prydniprovskyi and Orikhiv directions, the militants have not conducted any offensive or assault operations so far. Instead, they carried out airstrikes with about sixty NARs in the direction of Pyatikhatky, Huliaipole, and Olhivka. They also dropped three bombs in the areas of Novodanylivka and Temyrivka.