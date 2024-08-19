Since 2022, 93 SES employees have been killed, more than 50 humanitarian workers killed or injured - MFA

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, 93 employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have been killed in the line of duty, and more than 50 humanitarian workers have been killed or injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

On the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs paid tribute to all those who help and save others at the risk of their own lives - humanitarian workers, volunteers, and rescuers.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 93 employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have been killed in the line of duty , and almost 400 rescuers have been injured," the statement said.

As noted, since February 2022, more than 150 incidents have occurred in Ukraine as a result of Russia's attacks that have directly affected humanitarian assistance, and more than 50 humanitarian workers have been killed or injured. In the same period, more than 60 airstrikes were carried out on humanitarian warehouses.

In December 2023, five warehouses of non-governmental humanitarian organisations providing much-needed assistance to vulnerable populations were destroyed in Kherson and the region. United Nations convoys transporting humanitarian aid have also been targeted and shelled. This year, twelve humanitarian aid distribution points have already been attacked by the Russian Federation.

Unfortunately, these tragic figures are increasing almost every day, the agency noted.

"We bow to the memory of those who gave their lives for the sake of others and wish a speedy recovery to all the victims," the Foreign Ministry added.

The foreign ministry also expressed gratitude to all those who selflessly continue to carry out their humanitarian mission in extremely difficult security conditions.

"Given the urgent humanitarian situation, we call on you to facilitate the proper funding of the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine in 2024," the ministry said.

It is noted that even in times of full-scale war, Ukraine not only asks for help, but also helps others.