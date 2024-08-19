Two Russian servicemen who stole gold worth over UAH 8 million during occupation of Izium are sentenced to 11 years in prison

In April 2022, when the city of Izium was occupied, two privates of the Russian army robbed a store of a well-known Ukrainian jewellery brand. They were sentenced to 11 years in prison.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"With the support of the public prosecution by the prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the court found two Russian servicemen aged 20 and 25 guilty of violating the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They were sentenced to 11 years in prison," the statement said.

What crime did the occupiers commit?

Prosecutors proved that at the end of April 2022, when the city of Izium was occupied, two Russian servicemen robbed a store of a well-known Ukrainian jewellery brand. They were two privates of the military unit 91726. Both hold the same position - a grenade launcher of a howitzer artillery division.

Using the fact that the store was damaged, they broke in and stole a safe with almost two kilograms of gold jewellery. The suspects then put the safe in a car and drove away.

The Russian military caused the store owner material damage worth over UAH 8 million.

What are the threats to robbers?

The verdict was delivered by the Dzerzhynskyi District Court of Kharkiv. The term for appealing this court decision is currently running.

As the convicts are still hiding from Ukrainian justice, the period of serving their sentence will start to run from the moment of their actual arrest. As long as they evade serving their sentences, the statute of limitations is suspended.

Both occupiers are on the international wanted list.