Russians drop explosives from drone in Kherson - woman is injured

On August 19, in the afternoon, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring a woman.

"About an hour ago, the Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A 34-year-old woman was injured. She is currently hospitalized with explosive and closed head injuries, contusion," the statement reads.

Mrochko also reported earlier that a gas pipeline was cut off in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.

"About 600 households in Dniprovskyi district were temporarily left without gas supply. Experts are keeping the situation under control - as soon as the security situation allows, emergency repair work will be carried out there immediately," he wrote.