Curfews in Kurakhivka and Hirnyk in Donetsk region have been tightened

Curfews have been tightened in the village of Kurakhivka and the town of Hirnyk in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"The curfew in Kurakhivka and Hirnyk of the Kurakhivka community has been tightened. From now on, restrictions on movement will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.," the official said.

He reminded that similar restrictions are already in place in Myrnohrad, Selydove and Novohrodivka.

The head of the RMA once again called on all Donbas residents, especially those living near the front line, to evacuate.

As a reminder, on August 12, new curfew rules came into effect in Donetsk region, in particular, in settlements located less than 10 kilometers from the front line - from 5:00 p.m. to 09:00 a.m. This curfew duration was established in the cities of Vuhledar, Hirnyk, Krasnohorivka, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Ukrainsk, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk.