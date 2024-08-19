Russians shelled Toretsk and Zarichne in Donetsk region: four civilians were killed

A woman was killed in Toretsk, and a man and a couple were killed in Zarichne as a result of shelling by Russian troops of the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"On August 19, 2024, the occupiers struck another blow at the city of Toretsk. Previously, the enemy used artillery against the civilian population. A 71-year-old pensioner died as a result of a severe shrapnel wound in the yard of her home," the message reads.

In addition, the village of Zarichne of Lyman communities came under the sights of the Russian army. The ammunition hit the private sector. Three civilians aged 61 to 72 - a man and a married couple - received injuries incompatible with life on the street. The type of weapon is set.

It will be reminded, on August 19, in the Donetsk region, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate children from the Pokrovsk community.