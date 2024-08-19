Forced evacuation of children has begun in Pokrovsk community: there are almost 4,000 children

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"More than 53 thousand people still live here, including almost 4 thousand children, but recently the frontline has come too close to Pokrovsk and this should be responded to appropriately," the statement said.

He added that the relevant decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies. Children will be evacuated with their parents or persons in loco parentis or other legal representatives from the cities of Pokrovsk and Rodynske, the villages of Hnativka, Dachenske, Zhovte, Zelene, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Novoukrainka, Pushkine, Rih, Sukhyi Yar, Troianda and Chunyshyno.

"The safety of children is the responsibility of adults. When our cities are in the range of virtually any enemy weapon, the decision to evacuate is necessary and inevitable," emphasized Filashkin.

As a reminder, the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration, Serhii Dobriak, said that given the pace at which the Russian army is advancing toward Pokrovsk, the local population has only a week or two to evacuate. This week, forced evacuation of children may be introduced.