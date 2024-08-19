During day, Russians shell Sumy region: as result of UAV attacks, four people are wounded

On August 19, Russian troops fired 69 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 256 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, they came under fire:

Krasnopillia community: the enemy fired from mortars (79 explosions), MLRS (8 explosions), artillery (48 explosions), free-flight aerial rockets from helicopters (8 explosions), and fired from FPV drones (4 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (4 explosions), free-flight aerial rockets were launched from a helicopter (9 explosions), mortar shelling (23 explosions), airstrike (GBU) (1 explosion), artillery shelling (18 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: there were attacks with FPV drones (6 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: FPV drone attacks were recorded (10 explosions), as a result of which 2 residents of the community were injured. There was also mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Khotyn community: Russians carried out air strikes on the GBU (4 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: an FPV drone was fired upon (1 explosion).

Bilopillia community: explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (3 explosions), an air strike (GBU) (1 explosion).

Shalyhyne community: 9 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community. There was also a GBU air strike (3 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (2 explosions).

Myropillia community: an air strike (GBU) was conducted (3 explosions).

Esman community: FPV drone shelling (1 explosion), GBU air strikes (3 explosions), dropping of explosive devices from a UAV (4 explosions) were recorded, resulting in 2 civilians being injured.

Druzhbivka community: an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

As a reminder, entry permits are being introduced for travel to the border settlements of the Sumy region.