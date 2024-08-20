Intensity of fighting in southern sector slightly decreased - OSGT "Tavria"

The intensity of the fighting in southern Ukraine has slightly decreased.

This was stated by the spokesman for OSGT "Tavria" Dmytro Lykhoviy, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Compared to last week, the intensity of hostilities is decreasing. If we talk about Zaporizhzhia region, i.e. Orikhivske and Huliaipillia directions, it has been the third day of zero combat engagements. As for the Russians‘ ground assaults, no enemy offensive attempts were recorded today from the beginning of the day until 4 p.m.," said Lykhoviy.

Combat activity is taking place only on the left bank of the Dnieper River, where Ukrainian troops continue to hold footholds, in particular, near the village of Krynky.

"There are small attempts to attack with infantry units up to a squad size without armoured vehicles. However, the enemy is not successful, no losses of positions have been reported," said the spokesman.

At the same time, he added that the occupiers are using aviation, in particular, striking with guided aerial bombs - six of them have been dropped over the past day. The Russians are also firing dozens of unguided missiles at Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and artillery is also being used.