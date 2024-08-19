If we lose Mala Tokmachka, Russians will be able to surround Robotyne. We can’t give it away, - soldiers of 15th brigade of "Kara-Dag" National Guard. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 15th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine's Kara-Dag are holding the village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

This is stated in the story of "Ukrainian witness", Censor.NET informs.

The defenders told us why we should not lose this settlement. Roman Haman, frontman of the band "Royalkit", is fighting in the brigade.

"Any piece of land is ours, we cannot give it to anyone. This is our Ukrainian land," says the gun commander with the call sign "Thunder". - "But not only this is important: if we lose Mala Tokmachka, then it is possible to encircle Robotyne.

Fighter Khorol, commander of the brigade's artillery division, said that the Russians were attacking on motorbikes.

"Just yesterday there was such an attempt, which we successfully repelled. Several soldiers and several pieces of equipment were destroyed," he added.

Khorol is from this village and has been standing here with his brothers since March 2022. The Russians destroyed his house, which was intact until recently.

A few days before the interview, a video for the song "Tokmachka" was released on the band's YouTube channel

Roman has been fighting as part of the 15th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in this area since January 2013.

"My whole service is connected with Tokmachka. I fought only in this area, all my brothers-in-arms are here. I was also wounded in Tokmachka," he said.

During the battle, Roman was wounded in the head: a piece of shrapnel hit his brain. The musician says it was a unique experience worth remembering.

"It flew straight into the shelter. There was no sound, only the colours of the flash. I didn't feel my body, I turned into a thinking point. And even then I decided that such an experience happens to few people, it is worth recording," said Frotman.

