Russian army occupies Mezhove, Skuchne and Zhuravka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
On the night of 20 August, DeepState analysts updated the map and informed about the capture of Mezhove, Skuchne and Zhuravka in Donetsk region by the enemy.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the osinters' telegram channel.
It is noted that at the same time, the Defence Forces advanced near Martynivka (Kursk region of the Russian Federation - Ed.).
While the enemy occupied Mezhove, Skuchne and Zhuravka, and advanced near Hrodivka and in Zavitne.
In addition, heavy fighting for New York (Donetsk region - Ed.) continues.
