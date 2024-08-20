ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11429 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
17 604 94

Russian army occupies Mezhove, Skuchne and Zhuravka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

On the night of 20 August, DeepState analysts updated the map and informed about the capture of Mezhove, Skuchne and Zhuravka in Donetsk region by the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the osinters' telegram channel.

It is noted that at the same time, the Defence Forces advanced near Martynivka (Kursk region of the Russian Federation - Ed.).

While the enemy occupied Mezhove, Skuchne and Zhuravka, and advanced near Hrodivka and in Zavitne.

In addition, heavy fighting for New York (Donetsk region - Ed.) continues.

Read more: Heavy fighting in Pokrovsk sector. Everything necessary is being done to protect Toretsk - Syrskyi

Ворог окупував Межове, Скучне та Журавку

Author: 

occupation (1865) Donetska region (3606)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 